DPU issues boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory.

Water customers in the affected areas are advised, as a precautionary measure, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The affected areas are:

• Perry Drive

• 1195 to 1290 Oaklane

• 815 to 989 Northwood Drive

• Lake Drive

• Lake Circle

Any water customers near the affected areas who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced an eight-inch main break that requires the water to be shut off for repairs.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is working to correct the problem.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4000.

