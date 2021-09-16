DPU issues boil water advisory

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities on Thursday issued a boil water advisory.

These are the areas affected:

Kennerly Road off of Cannon Bridge

Eagle Run Drive

Battlefield Drive

Sable Drive

Bridgeside Drive

Buster Lane

DPU, as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced a water service leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1