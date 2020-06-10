Water main break leads to DPU boil water advisory

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities, as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers on the following roads to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking:
- Neeses Highway from 1106 to 1680 Neeses Highway
- Rivers Turn Road
- River Ridge Road
- Waters Edge Road
- Sparklewood Drive
- Montezuma Drive
- Acacia Lane
Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.
The Water Division has experienced an eight-inch water main break in this vicinity. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.
The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.
