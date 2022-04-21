 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU issues boil water advisory

Soil and water

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for water customers off of St. Matthews Road across from the Hillcrest Golf Course.

These include water customers on Springdale Drive, Keyport Court, Foxberry Court, Tonyoto Court, Usha Court and Siva Avenue.

Water customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has an outage in this vicinity due to a contractor damaging the water main that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

Questions should be directed to the DPU Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

