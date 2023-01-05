 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU issues boil water advisory

Water
Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers on Baugh Street are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division experienced a 2-inch main break in the area that requires the water to be shut off so it can be repaired.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Water Division is working to correct the problem.

Questions about the advisory should be directed to the DPU Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4000.

