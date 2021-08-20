DPU issues Boil Water Advisory

The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (DPU), as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The advisory applies to water customers on Bamberg Road from Binnicker Bridge Road to Slab Landing Road, Carver School Road and the Town of Cope including Fletcher Road.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced a water main leak in this vicinity. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call the Water Division at (803) 268-4404 or if after hours (803) 268-4000.

