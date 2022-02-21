DPU issues boil water advisory for some Cordova customers

Some Department of Public Utilities water customers in the Cordova area are under a boil water advisory.

Customers who live on the following streets are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking:

• 2008 to 2212 Legrand Smoak Street

• 107 Railroad

• 102 and 112 Orange Street

• 130 Flashover Lane

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division experienced a leak in the area due to a contractor damaging a two-inch water main, according to DPU.

The water main had to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is working to correct the problem.

For more information, call the water division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, at 803-268-4000.

