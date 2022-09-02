DPU issues boil water advisory for portion of Shillings Bridge Road, others

A boil water advisory has been issued for Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers in the following areas:

• Shillings Bridge Road from S.C. Highway 4 to Annapolis Street

• Wagon Road

• Plow Road

• Annapolis Street

• Pandanus Road

DPU, as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The water division has experienced an eight-inch main break in the area.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. For more information, call the water division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, at 803-268-4000.