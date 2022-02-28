 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU issues boil water advisory for Norway, Norway Road area

Water tap illustration
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities is advising water customers on Norway Road from Slab Landing Road to Calvary Church Road and the Town of Norway to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

An eight-inch main in the area leaked, requiring the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

