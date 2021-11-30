DPU issues boil water advisory for Kennerly Road area

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers on Kennerly Road and nearby areas are under a boil water advisory.

Water customers between 1757 and 1989 Kennerly Road, as well as individuals on Pineview Lane, Bentwood Trail, Sapp Drive, Timber Lane, Granny Court and Northwood Court, should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area having lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced a water main break during routine work being performed by DPU staff in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

