 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DPU issues boil water advisory for Kennerly Road area

Department of Public Utilities logo

DPU logo 

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers on Kennerly Road and nearby areas are under a boil water advisory.

Water customers between 1757 and 1989 Kennerly Road, as well as individuals on Pineview Lane, Bentwood Trail, Sapp Drive, Timber Lane, Granny Court and Northwood Court, should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area having lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

The Water Division has experienced a water main break during routine work being performed by DPU staff in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangerous video from Miami shows man caught on drawbridge as it lifts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News