DPU issues boil water advisory for Cannon Bridge Road area

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers on Cannon Bridge Road and in surrounding areas are under a boil water advisory.

Water customers from 2208 to 2332 on Cannon Bridge Road; 103 Kennerly Road; 104 Podium Road; Woodchopper Drive; Wish Drive; Nipper Drive; Robinson Road and Tatum Road should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area that lost water or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Water customers should continue to boil their water until otherwise notified by DPU.

The Water Division has experienced a two-inch leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4000 after hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.