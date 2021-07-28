 Skip to main content
DPU issues boil water advisory for Brookdale community
DPU issues boil water advisory for Brookdale community

Orangeburg's Department of Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday for customers on Viveke Avenue, Esther Lane, Bliss Lane and the 200 block of Shadow Lawn Drive from 296 to 211.

Customers on those streets are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The advisory also applies to any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure.

The streets are located in the Brookdale community off of Belleville Road and Russell Street.

The Water Division has experienced a water service leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Customers should continue to boil water until the advisory is lifted.

The DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

Questions pertaining to this advisory should be directed to the DPU Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, at 803-268-4000.

