DPU issues boil water advisory for areas along Cannon Bridge Road

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Customers on parts of Cannon Bridge Road and surrounding areas are being asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.

The boil water advisory affects customers in the following areas:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division has experienced a two-inch leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

