DPU issues boil water advisory for area west of Orangeburg

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities is advising some of its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.

The boil water advisory applies to the following areas:

• Shillings Bridge Road from Norway Road to the Edisto River and surrounding areas

• Neeses Highway from Shillings Bridge Road to Pine Hill

• Beason Road, Gospel Hill and surrounding areas

• Dragstrip Road and surrounding areas

• Slab Landing Road from Norway Road to Pine Hill

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division experienced an eight-inch main break in the vicinity due to damage to the water main that occurred during work by DPU staff. The damage required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0