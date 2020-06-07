DPU building new operations center; $15M project to replace 1968 center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction is underway on the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ new, $15 million operations center.

The 63,475-square-foot center will include two buildings located on a 24-acre site at 350 Sprinkle Avenue.

"The one we are using now has been in operation since 1968 when DPU was about 30 percent of the size it is now," DPU spokesman Randy Etters said. "We have certainly outgrown it. That one is no longer feasible."

The first new building will be a 36,000-square-foot crew facility and the second a 27,475-square-foot metal building for parking and storage.

Construction began about two months ago with grading and removal of some existing structures.

The operations center will house all DPU field staff such as linemen, natural gas crews, water crews and wastewater crews.

"Each division’s outside crews have crew quarters that allow them to get their day started with daily briefings," Etters said. "Each one has room to gather in and lockers and restroom facilities."

The new operations center will be at the site of the current operations center.