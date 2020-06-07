DPU building new operations center; $15M project to replace 1968 center

Construction is underway on the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ new, $15 million operations center.
The 63,475-square-foot center will include two buildings located on a 24-acre site at 350 Sprinkle Avenue.
"The one we are using now has been in operation since 1968 when DPU was about 30 percent of the size it is now," DPU spokesman Randy Etters said. "We have certainly outgrown it. That one is no longer feasible."
The first new building will be a 36,000-square-foot crew facility and the second a 27,475-square-foot metal building for parking and storage.
Construction began about two months ago with grading and removal of some existing structures.
The operations center will house all DPU field staff such as linemen, natural gas crews, water crews and wastewater crews.
"Each division’s outside crews have crew quarters that allow them to get their day started with daily briefings," Etters said. "Each one has room to gather in and lockers and restroom facilities."
The new operations center will be at the site of the current operations center.
"We will salvage part of it," Etters said. "The sections we can use for storage will remain. The rest will be removed."
The center is expected to be complete in January or February 2021.
Greenville-based THS Constructors will serve as the project’s contractor. The company was involved in the construction of Claflin University’s new health and wellness complex.
The design-bid team includes MCA Architecture, Dangerfield Engineering, Arrowood & Arrowood, Mechanical Engineering Consulting Associates, Inc., and eti Engineering, LLC.
In December 2019, Orangeburg City Council gave DPU the thumbs up to borrow $15 million for the new center from Branch Banking and Trust Company.
The BB&T bond will have an interest rate of 2.59 percent, with the total interest being $3.1 million. The annual payment will be $1.2 million, with a monthly payment of $100,655.
