DPU brings back Christmas display; Stromans’ lights brightened season for decades

The late Julian and Evelyn Stroman created a Christmas wonderland at their Old Riley Street home.

For decades, parents took their children by the Stromans’ home to experience a little bit of Christmas wonder.

"For a long time to Orangeburg residents, Mr. Stroman’s display was a significant part of their annual Christmas routine," Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said.

"Children came from all over to see it, as did their parents,” he said.

The Stromans’ legacy of love and generosity continues in Orangeburg.

DPU has erected a portion of the iconic Stroman Christmas display in the park across the street from its offices on Russell Street.

Stroman was a longtime employee of DPU before retiring in 1985.

"DPU is proud to have not only powered this display, but also proud that the tireless efforts of our former employee brought such joy to thousands of area residents," Etters said.

Etters said the utility set out to try to find the display several years ago.