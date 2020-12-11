DPU brings back Christmas display; Stromans’ lights brightened season for decades

The late Julian and Evelyn Stroman created a Christmas wonderland at their Old Riley Street home.
For decades, parents took their children by the Stromans’ home to experience a little bit of Christmas wonder.
"For a long time to Orangeburg residents, Mr. Stroman’s display was a significant part of their annual Christmas routine," Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said.
"Children came from all over to see it, as did their parents,” he said.
The Stromans’ legacy of love and generosity continues in Orangeburg.
DPU has erected a portion of the iconic Stroman Christmas display in the park across the street from its offices on Russell Street.
Stroman was a longtime employee of DPU before retiring in 1985.
"DPU is proud to have not only powered this display, but also proud that the tireless efforts of our former employee brought such joy to thousands of area residents," Etters said.
Etters said the utility set out to try to find the display several years ago.
"I was able to contact his daughter who lives in Atlanta and she informed me that the display had been given to a nephew who was no longer using it," he said. "After working with her, we were able to track it down to a barn in Bowman and the Water Division staff brought it back to our warehouse."
The utility was able to secure some of the more iconic pieces of the display, such as the angels and the original manger scene.
"We had to rehab some of the pieces, so we will be displaying the manger scene only this year," Etters said.
While this is the first year the utility will display the Stroman scene, there are plans to honor the Stromans by making the display a part of the city's Christmas decorations.
The display will be up through Jan. 1.
"It is our hope the public will see this display as a reconnection to a simpler time," Etters said. "One that proves the smallest of efforts can grow into a Christmas tradition."
"Also, it may encourage our citizens to follow a similar path in the future and provide similar joy," he said.
The origins
of the display
Karen Stroman was born to Evelyn and Julian in 1958.
The excitement of having a newborn prompted the couple to celebrate Christmas a little differently that year.
Evelyn saw plans for a manger scene advertised in a magazine and decided to order it.
The manger scene and some other small items were displayed at the couple's Chestnut Street residence for the enjoyment of passersby.
The couple moved to 2131 Old Riley St. in 1967 and the display grew.
What started out as the small manger scene blossomed into an Orangeburg landmark with hundreds of sheep, Santa, a sleigh, the Christ child, carolers and thousands of lights. And it continued to grow.
A children's portion of the Christmas display was started in 1989 when the Stromans' first granddaughter, Jessica, was born.
Santa and his reindeer, a scene of Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem and Santa's workshop appeared first.
Frosty and the reindeer were added soon after.
The display drew a steady stream of visitors nightly throughout the Christmas season, with children and families walking among the decor in the Stromans' yard.
In 2009, Julian ended the Christmas tradition after 50 years, citing declining health and a hip replacement.
"I loved what I did and people loved it," he said in making the announcement. "It was a lot of work."
He said, "I'll miss it bad – real bad.”
