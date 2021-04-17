Downtown vaccine clinic planned

A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only on Thursday, April 22 at 1326 Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg.

The clinic will run between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is for individuals who are seeking their first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be held in the parking lot between the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s market pavilion and First Baptist Church Orangeburg.

FBC Orangeburg and DORA are partnering with Prisma Health to administer the vaccines.

To register for an appointment, visit this link online: www.signupgenius.com/go/covid19vaccine22midlands

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.