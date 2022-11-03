Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association plans downtown murals

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is looking for muralists to brighten the downtown area.

“If you are an artist and you love to do murals ... come to us,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

“We want to vet our muralists. We will select our muralist then we will work with the muralist and the community to develop the design of what the mural is going to look like,” she said.

“Our goal is that every mural be unique to Orangeburg and to itself.”

Roberson said the goal is to have six murals in the city, with the exact locations to be decided in the coming months.

Currently, there are two proposed locations: one at the DORA Park on Middleton Street and the Downtown Market Pavilion.

“This will add just another level of vibrancy into our downtown district and the City of Orangeburg,” Roberson said.

DORA will research and identify artists to do the work. A timeline for the project will be determined after muralists are identified.

“Murals have been used as a way to enhance the look of a city, particularly downtown,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “They have also become really tourist attractions in many locations.”

The city will partner with DORA in the project.

“We will get as much community input and engagement as possible,” Evering said. “I think it is just a great opportunity to bring the community together to come up with murals, ideas to have preferably local artists to come up with concepts and provide murals throughout the city.”

Individuals who own buildings downtown or in the city are encouraged to reach out to DORA or the city about partnering in the project.

DORA can be reached at 803-531-6186. The city can be reached at 803-533-6000.