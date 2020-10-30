Downtown Orangeburg property getting new look; Russell St. building constructed in 1939

Jacksonville, Fla., resident Tony Grant loves Orangeburg.

"Orangeburg has always been in my heart and I want to do some things to get its glory back," Grant said.

He grew up in the Orangeburg area back in the 1980s and 1990s and is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Grant, who owns general contracting firm TSG Construction, is renovating his building at 1118 Russell St., on the block between Middleton Street and Russell Street.

"I am just getting it cleaned up," Grant said. "I am not able to come full circle right now, but the main thing is getting it cleaned up and making it storefront friendly and sturdy."

Grant says he has a vision for the building, though the vision will depend on whether or not he can purchase two other adjacent properties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He does not have any specific plans for the buildings at the moment, but did say the properties are attractive to him.

"All have a cul-de-sac in the back," Grant said. "The courtyard is what attracted them to me."

"I want to be able to do something with the courtyard in the back and make it a community destination location," he said.