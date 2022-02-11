Downtown holiday decorating contest spotlights Orangeburg businesses

William Green of Royal Designs and Rickenbacker XCEL recently held the annual Downtown Holiday Business Decorating Contest.

For the second consecutive year, Williams & Williams law firm took the winning spot with its green, gold and red decorations. With two more participating merchants each year, the contest is getting better, Green said. It was created to bring more holiday cheer to the downtown area.

First runner-up was Salon Amore witha flashy silver display. Second runner-up was Unique Gallery with a more traditional look. Third runner-up was First Baptist Church's Old-fashioned Christmas. And fourth-runner up was Finance Loan and Tax's childlike Christmas display.

”I’m still trying to get Orangeburg to have a Christmas village look,” Green said. “A lot of places doing the holidays have a Christmas town. South Carolina doesn’t have one, and I think Orangeburg can fill that void, bring holiday shoppers in off the interstate and drum up business downtown.

