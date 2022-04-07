Downtown Farmers Market to open in May

The Downtown Orangeburg Farmers’ Market will open Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m.

The 2022 season will continue every Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. until Aug. 30, with the exception of Tuesday, July 5.

The market takes places at the Downtown Market Pavilion located at 1326 Russell Street, Orangeburg.

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association started the market in May 2015 and has experienced exciting growth for entrepreneurs, local farmers, artisans and the growing community.

On average, over a dozen vendors attend the market every week.

“We are excited to see Tuesday afternoons bustling again in downtown Orangeburg with the start of the Downtown Orangeburg Farmers’ Market,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

“This year’s market is sure to be a great one, with our returning farmers and new arts and crafts vendors, we hope to offer a shopping experience for all your needs,” she said. “While visiting the market, be sure to stop in one of the many unique downtown businesses for additional shopping opportunities.”

Vendor applications will be accepted throughout the market season to allow for the growth of new vendors. All vendor information is available on the DORA website: www.downtownorangeburg.com.

For more information, call the DORA office at 803-531-6186.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0