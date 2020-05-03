Downtown Farmers Market coming May 12

The Downtown Orangeburg Farmers’ Market will open Tuesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. at the new Downtown Market Pavilion, but it will be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 season will continue every Tuesday, and new this year, the second Saturday of month (June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8).
The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) started the market in May 2015 and has experienced exciting growth for entrepreneurs, local farmers, artisans and our growing community. DORA has finished construction on the new Downtown Market Pavilion that will serve as the permanent home for the downtown Orangeburg Farmers’ Market. The new facility is located at 1326 Russell St., adjacent to a public downtown parking lot. The market pavilion is equipped with LED lighting, fans and electricity, along with multi-stall restrooms.
The following safe shopping guidelines will mean several changes for visitors.
• We will have vendor tables spaced at least ten feet apart to maintain social distancing.
• We will not have any activity that would encourage customers to linger at the market.
• We will encourage farmers to protect their product so that customers cannot touch produce before buying and provide signage to help enforce that.
• We will monitor and control the number of people allowed in the market at any one time, and will make sure we can easily maintain social distancing at all times.
• No vendor will be allowed to set up who shows any obvious signs of illness.
• All tables will be sanitized before the market and appropriately throughout the market hours.
• We will encourage any vendors and customers with underlying health issues to not attend the market.
• Customers will be served one at a time, with others waiting at least 6 feet away to avoid crowding around vendors.
In addition, the open-air shopping environment of the Downtown Market Pavilion allows for continual fresh air movement, and plenty of room for social distancing among patrons.
The market will open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact Candice Roberson at 803-531-6186.
