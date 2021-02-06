Downtown decorating contest adds spirit to city

William Green created the Holiday Downtown Business Decorating Contest, planned as an annual event.

The event was judged for design, style, sophistication and creativity and viewed from the sidewalk and street.

The 2020 winner was Williams and Williams Law Firm, “and when stepping inside, it’s a Christmas wonderland,” Green said.

First runner-up was First Baptist Church downtown. Second runner-up was Andrae’s Jewelry. Third runner-up was Signature Brows Boutique, “and inside this place was a lovely Christmas tree gown,” Green said. Fourth runner-up was Up-Clippers Hair Salon.

Certificates were given to the winners.

“One business not located downtown with superb decorations is Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road. It is a must-see. Even the cash registers are decorated,” said Green, of Royal Design.

“This is to draw more Christmas and holiday spirit to downtown and the city for that Christmas village look,” Green said.

“I had 18 merchants participation in trimming their windows in clear lights last year – that was my starting point. So now it’s time to add greenery like wreaths and swags and beautiful bows and ribbon ornaments. That’s why I created this contest, to encourage business to participate and bring life to downtown Orangeburg.”

