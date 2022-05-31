Double “S” Horse Show and Petting Zoo coming to Bamberg

The Arts Council of Bamberg County will sponsor its first annual horse show and petting zoo.

The Double “S” Horse Show and Petting Zoo will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Ness Sports Complex in Bamberg.

Then event is the brainchild of Frances S. Johnson, president of the Arts Council of Bamberg County.

She said the “Double ‘S’” in the name is a tribute to her oldest grandchild, Shannon Stokes, who passed away on Oct. 20, 2010, as a result of a massive stroke.

Stokes, who was a former physical education teacher and coach, enjoyed sporting events, her grandmother said.

“If Shannon were here, she would have been excited about helping her 82-year-old grandmother coordinate this event” for the community, Johnson said.

According to her obituary, Stokes enjoyed a wonderful coaching and teaching career in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Fairfield counties.

While a student at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, Stokes was a star tennis and basketball player.

In 1995, with the late Coach Al Ramsey serving as her tennis coach and the head coach for the South All-Star team, she was selected to play in and won her singles All-Star tennis match.

Combining her love for tennis and working with young people, during the summer of 2001, Stokes worked as a tennis instructor for the National Youth Sports Program at Voorhees College in Denmark.

From 1997 to 1999, she served as a volunteer coach for the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.

She served as president of the South Carolina State University Health and Physical Education Club from 1999 to 2000. She received the Victor E. Kerr Award for Excellence in Physical Education from the department.

Stokes was also the 1999 to 2000 SCSU Miss Health and Physical Education.

In 1999, she was selected as the National Association for Sport and Physical Education Student of the Year. In 2000, she received the Clemmie Hill Scholarship for Excellence in Physical Education. Stokes also held membership in several professional and physical education organizations, including the S.C. Alliance for Physical Education, Health, Recreation and Dance; the S.C. Education Association, the National Education Association and the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association.

She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. She pledged during her undergraduate years at S.C. State University.

“We want everyone to come out to the Ness Sports Complex with family and friends to enjoy petting animals, watching horse tricks and to enjoy good food from a variety of vendors,” Johnson said.

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster, who is also a member of the Arts Council, said, “How exciting! Bamberg is having a horse show!” She added, “We are truly blessed to have an Arts Council that brings such wonderful events to the county. Please, everyone, come out to the Ness Complex and enjoy this one-of-a-kind horse show.”

Bamberg County officials are excited about the inaugural event as well.

“It’s exciting for us when we are able to encourage equestrian culture, invest in our local arts community and just have some fun. That’s what this is all about for us. We hope everyone will come out to learn, grow and have fun with us,” said Spencer Donaldson, chairman of Bamberg County Council.

Committee member Wayne Biggers is asking the public to enter from Heritage Highway.

“Signs will be up directing the public, program participants and vendors. Everyone is asked to follow the directions of the signage and the traffic volunteers,” Biggers said.

The Arts Council is encouraging everyone to bring their lawn chairs, umbrellas and patience to 381 Rhoad Park Street, Bamberg.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at noon. There is a $2 admission fee for each car. Please have cash ready.

For additional information, call 803-824-3386 or 803-877-8561.

