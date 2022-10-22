Dorcas Club bazaar raises funds for missions

The Dorcas Club will hold its bazaar in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Harleyville on Oct. 28 and 29.

This bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A beautiful red/pink/white queen-sized quilt (Reflective Harmony) will be on display and tickets/donations for this raffle are available.

Tickets are one for $3 and two for $5. The drawing for the lovely quilt will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

A silent auction will be held for a beautiful bridal gown and a patriotic quilt. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Tickets can be purchased from Dorcas Club members, Diane Zielinski and the Angel Oak Stitchery in Harleyville, which has helped the club with donations. Tickets will also be available at the bazaar.

Proceeds from the event will be used for mission projects.

Among the items for sale are beautiful quilts of all sizes, handmade items, wreaths, kitchen items, team merchandise (Clemson/Carolina), home decor pillows, accessories for men/women, baby items, Christmas decorations, treasures and much more.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted at this year’s bazaar.

The club originated at the Harleyville United Methodist Church about five years ago and the first bazaar was held in 2018. It brings together ladies from different communities such as Harleyville, St. George, Summerville, Duncan Chapel, Holly Hill and Moncks Corner.

If you are interested in helping with missions or wanting to join the Dorcas Club, contact Diane Zielinski at zielinskidiane@yahoo.com, or come to the Harleyville First United Methodist at 10 a.m. the first and/or third Tuesday of each month.

The Bible, (Acts, Chapter 9), tells of a woman named Dorcas (Tabitha), a precious Christian woman, who did deeds of kindness and charity for the people of her town.

She made things, especially clothing, for the needy. Suddenly she fell sick and died. The people had loved her so much because of what she had done for them and their town, all the people grieved her death.

They then asked Peter to come. He came, saw Dorcas’ body and he prayed. Dorcas was then raised from the dead.

Normally, the club members meet twice a month and they quilt, sew, make crafts, etc.

Just to name a few of the organizations that the Dorcas Club hashelped are the Doors of Freedom, Samaritan’s Purse, Christmas Shoeboxes for Children, Quilts of Valor, Royal Family Kids, Transition Pregnancy Solution, Epworth Children’s Home, and local families in need.

Most recently, donations and blankets were sent to Hindman United Methodist Church in Hindman, Kentucky - one of the counties hit hardest by recent floods in eastern Kentucky.

Three projects that have been most rewarding were making surgical bags for people following knee surgery in Nicaragua, making sanitary pads for women in Zimbabwe, Africa, and pillow case dresses for children in Africa.