DORA to hold ‘A Taste of the Market’

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association's “A Taste of the Market: A Farm to Table Dinner Experience" was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, but will be returning this year.
The “Taste of the Market” will be held Thursday, June 10 at the new Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell St., adjacent to a public downtown parking lot.
The dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive around 6:30 p.m.
Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly is the presenting sponsor and the event sponsor is South State Bank.
Due to COVID, individual tickets will not be offered as they have in the past.
Instead, table sponsorships are available at $1,000 each. Each table seats eight.
Tables will go on sale to the public on May 17 if they have not been secured by sponsors. If these tables are available, the sponsorship would be $600.
“This year attendees will purchase a full table of eight and you invite who you would like to sit at your table,” Roberson said.
The dinner will not be served family-style as in the past, but will be served on individual plates.
It is the first time the event will be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion. It has traditionally been held on the 1100 block of Russell Street. The event has been held since 2017.
Palmetto Peach Catering will be developing the menu with input on what farmers will produce the week of the event. A tentative menu will be released soon.
Proceeds from the event help the Orangeburg Farmers Market.
The event has raised over $15,000 with the money being used to help grow the market with new vendors and attendees, along with the construction of the Downtown Market Pavilion.
“This event has highlighted the produce that is available at our Downtown Farmers Market,” DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said. “All of our farmers grow their produce in Orangeburg County. We have seen an increase in community attendees to our market.”
DORA began the farmers market in May 2015 and it has grown over the years.
The market will be open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of June, July and August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The “Taste of the Market” event has received statewide recognition from Main Street SC, a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The event received the Main Street Award for Outstanding Promotion.
In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, anyone who is feeling ill or who has been around someone who is ill is asked to not attend.