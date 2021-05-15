DORA to hold ‘A Taste of the Market’

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association's “A Taste of the Market: A Farm to Table Dinner Experience" was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, but will be returning this year.

The “Taste of the Market” will be held Thursday, June 10 at the new Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell St., adjacent to a public downtown parking lot.

The dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive around 6:30 p.m.

Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly is the presenting sponsor and the event sponsor is South State Bank.

Due to COVID, individual tickets will not be offered as they have in the past.

Instead, table sponsorships are available at $1,000 each. Each table seats eight.

Tables will go on sale to the public on May 17 if they have not been secured by sponsors. If these tables are available, the sponsorship would be $600.

“This year attendees will purchase a full table of eight and you invite who you would like to sit at your table,” Roberson said.

The dinner will not be served family-style as in the past, but will be served on individual plates.