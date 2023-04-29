The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will kick off the Festival of Roses weekend with its First Fridays Concert Series, sponsored by Williams & Williams.

DORA will hold a street dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Men of Distinction is back, and they know how to bring the party!

Grab a lawn chair and enjoy the music or get up and dance the night away. The entertainment is sponsored by Dean Law Firm.

Come enjoy food from one of the food trucks. Sample different specialty beers as well as the classics while playing some cornhole, giant Jenga or beer pong.

On Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Car Show returns.

Classic cars will be on site for the 12th annual Car Show sponsored by Ford’s Tires. DORA will have judging throughout the event.

If you would like to register for this event, there’s still time.

For more information, contact Ashley Bryan at ashley.bryan@orangeburg.sc.us or call 803-238-5845.