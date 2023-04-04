The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association is offering a First Friday night of live music, beer, food and fun.

The organization will hold its Spring Fling event at the Downtown Market Pavilion on Friday, April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The featured artist for the event is The Promise Land Band. Bring your bag chair and enjoy the music or get up and dance the night away.

The event will also feature a food truck and a selection of specialty beers, along with corn hole, giant Jenga and beer pong.

DORA will be selling its new wooden tokens called DORA Bucks. You can purchase two for $5 upon entry to be used at participating DORA events. Exchange your bucks for brew at this event.

For more information, contact Candice Roberson, executive director, at candice.roberson@orangeburg.sc.us or call the DORA office at 803-531-6186