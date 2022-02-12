DORA plans St. Patrick’s festival

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will present a St. Patrick’s Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

The celebration will feature live music and dancing on the main stage from “Flashback.”

Food trucks will be on site and spirits will be available for purchase for patrons 21 and over.

DORA will be implementing measures to minimize COVID-19 risk to have a positive memorable, fun and safe event.

This celebration is made possible by the support of the City of Orangeburg, downtown Orangeburg businesses, the DORA Board of Directors and DORA volunteers.

For more information, visit www.downtownorangeburg.com or call 803-531-6186.

