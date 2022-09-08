DORA hosting ‘Brews in the Burg’

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will host “Brews in the Burg,” from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Downtown Market Pavilion.

DORA is planning on having several food trucks and 12 different specialty beers, as well as the classics. There will also be games like cornhole, giant Jenga and beer pong.

A tasting cup will be $2.50, and a full beer is $5.

The featured artist for the event will be Ryan Perry on his “End of Summer Tour.” Patrons are asked to bring a bag chair and enjoy the music or dance the night away.

DORA will also be selling its new wooden tokens called DORA Bucks. You can purchase 2 for $5 upon entry, to be used at participating DORA events.

For more information, contact Candice Roberson at candice.roberson@orangeburg.sc.us or call at 803-531-6186.