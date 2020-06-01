Doors shattered at Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glass doors were shattered at the Prince of Orange Mall and Orangeburg Mall on Sunday night.

While there were rumors of other incidents, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Col. Ed Conner said “as far as we are concerned, in the City of Orangeburg, everything is fine.”

He said the city’s officers, “have great relationships with the community. The majority of our officers are from the community. Our kids go to school here, we shop here.”

The first incident occurred after 9 p.m. following a candlelight vigil outside the Prince of Orange Mall.

“We didn’t have any problem with the vigil. Just at the conclusion, someone took advantage of it,” Conner said. He said he wasn’t sure about the nature of the vigil, since officers only learned about it as it was about to begin.

Someone shattered two of the mall’s main entrance doors and damaged a door to the T-Mobile store, Conner said. It appears someone got inside the mall and damaged a sign or two.

“Nothing further has been reported to us as damaged,” he said.