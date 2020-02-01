Retired NFL legend and recently inducted Pro Hall of Famer Donnie Shell is now the vice chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees.
Shell, 67, began serving on the board in 2015.
This past Wednesday at a special called board meeting, members elected Shell to the leadership position.
The position was most recently held by the current board chairman Rodney C. Jenkins. Jenkins had been serving as interim chairman since former chairman Milton Irvin stepped down from his leadership role at a Sept. 11 meeting.
Irvin remains on the board.
Jenkins and the board took a few minutes to congratulate Shell on his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Shell remarked, “It’s great. I’ve been thinking about my journey. It began in high school."
He noted that his high school football coach, who was white, told him, “I could be whatever I wanted to be.”
“This was back in the '60s before integration,” Shell said.
He noted that his coach routinely drove him home from practice.
“We kept riding, he kept talking,” he said. “What he did was plant seeds of encouragement in me that I could do whatever I wanted."
He said he then became a student at S.C. State under the coaching of Willie Jeffries, who also encouraged in him.
“You don’t get to where you are in life by mistake,” he told the board. “Every stage in my life, people helped me.
“God has brought me a mighty long way,” he said.
“Like I tell young people, if you put God first, that’s good, but now you’ve got to work hard and apply yourself."
And as for the wait of nearly 30 years for an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Shell said, “It’s made me better, not bitter.”
“As a believer in Jesus Christ, we don’t make it through tough times, we are made through tough times,” he said.
“I’m really excited that he honored me with this gift,” Shell said, crediting God for the accomplishment.
“But the gift is not for me -- it’s for giving back and helping others,” he added.
In other business:
- Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Vice President Dr. Crystal Baird reviewed various steps of the reaffirmation process with board members.
- Trustees discussed the need to modify the university’s contract policy so that the board isn’t required to meet each time the university receives a grant in excess of $250,000. The current policy stipulates that the board meet to accept the money when the university is rewarded grants exceeding $250,000.
- The board heard a report by Jenkins about the upcoming MEAC/SWAC Challenge to be played at Atlanta’s Georgia State stadium on Sept. 6. The time of the game has not yet been scheduled. The game will be televised on ESPN and will feature SC State vs. Grambling State.
- Jenkins reported that he received a call from an architectural firm interested in student housing. He told the board that he’s passing the information on to the university’s real estate foundation.
- Jenkins said the university is in line to receive a large transportation grant.
- Jenkins said he wants the board to draft a letter to alumni and/or the public to talk about the successes of the current board. "I really feel good about our group and what we do and how we’re doing it and how we’re organized, but I don’t know if people in the public really understand that,” he said.
The board entered executive session to discuss contractual matters and personnel issues while they ate lunch.
