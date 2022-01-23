Donations for Cinderella Project being collected

Every girl deserves to feel like Cinderella on prom night, but for some, finances get in the way. The SC Bar Young Lawyers Division (YLD) invites you to be a fairy godmother and make a student's dreams come true by donating to the Cinderella Project.

The Cinderella Project provides free, new or gently worn prom dresses for students who lack the resources to buy a gown for their high school prom. You can be a fairy godmother by donating clean dresses in all sizes, evening bags, jewelry, shoes and other accessories.

“The ability to attend high school prom is considered a rite of passage to many,” said Leslie McIntosh, Cinderella Project Committee chair and an Anderson attorney. “Every student should have the ability to attend without the worry of the expense associated with purchasing a dress, shoes, accessories, etc.

Since its inception, the Cinderella Project has provided thousands of girls with the means to attend prom. There is nothing quite like seeing the joy and excitement on a girl’s face when she has found the perfect dress.”

Donate at any of the following locations by Feb. 12:

• Orangeburg County Solicitor's Office, 121 Docket St., Orangeburg 29115

• Calhoun County Library., 900 F.R. Huff Drive, St. Matthews, 29135

The Cinderella Project boutique will be at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg on Saturday, Feb. 19. Students can shop for a free gown with a personal stylist from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Don't forget your student ID. For more information visit www.cinderellaprojectsc.com.

The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice for all South Carolinians. It serves more than 17,000 lawyer members and provides resources to educators and citizens of the Palmetto State. The Young Lawyers Division, which oversees a variety of community service projects statewide, includes all members of the SC Bar under 36 and those with less than five years membership. Learn more at www.scbar.org.

