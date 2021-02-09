Donation of hydrolyte disinfectant in Orangeburg on Thursday

He continued, "One of the reasons why I wanted to do that is because you hear about the three W's all the time in the news: wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. But you never really hear them really focus on disinfectant."

"If you do not disinfectant your establishment, your homes, your buildings, you leave a footprint on those highly touched areas for contamination," Rumph said.

Rumph said the company's CEOs Joe Williams, Jonathan Williams and Gene Washington were happy to participate in the donation effort and "make a difference in Orangeburg."

Rumph said Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn had also lent his support for the donation effort.

Clyburn said, "This is an important continuation of efforts to support each other during this ongoing public health crisis. We must remain vigilant and continue to wear masks, wash hands and remain socially distant."

The congressman thanked Rumph and Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young for their "enduring support of our community through this difficult time."

The bottles of disinfectant will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.