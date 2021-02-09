Donation of hydrolyte disinfectant in Orangeburg on Thursday

Orangeburg County will be provided with hundreds of bottles of disinfectant as part of an outreach effort which includes Midlands company Tree of Life SC LLC.
The free Hydrolyte disinfectant bottles will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in the Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell St. in Orangeburg.
Tree of Life SC LLC is a Columbia-based company specializing in the provision of personal protective equipment, along with the distribution of Hydrolyte, a hospital grade disinfectant that is registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Demetrius Rumph, an Orangeburg native and director of safety and risk management for the City of Columbia, said the disinfectant is used by the City of Columbia to help ward off the coronavirus in its facilities and buildings.
He said he discussed with the chief executive officers of Tree of Life SC LLC about donating bottles of the disinfectant in Orangeburg County.
"We've always looked at wanting to help our neighbors, and I had been paying attention to the news. Me being an Orangeburg native, I saw the atrocity of Orangeburg Regional Hospital beds being filled, or all the tents outside. I knew Orangeburg had become a hotbed (for the virus)," Rumph said.
"I was talking to them, and I asked, 'Would you mind going down and helping our neighboring city of Orangeburg and provide them with some sort of disinfectant?'" he said.
He continued, "One of the reasons why I wanted to do that is because you hear about the three W's all the time in the news: wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. But you never really hear them really focus on disinfectant."
"If you do not disinfectant your establishment, your homes, your buildings, you leave a footprint on those highly touched areas for contamination," Rumph said.
Rumph said the company's CEOs Joe Williams, Jonathan Williams and Gene Washington were happy to participate in the donation effort and "make a difference in Orangeburg."
Rumph said Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn had also lent his support for the donation effort.
Clyburn said, "This is an important continuation of efforts to support each other during this ongoing public health crisis. We must remain vigilant and continue to wear masks, wash hands and remain socially distant."
The congressman thanked Rumph and Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young for their "enduring support of our community through this difficult time."
The bottles of disinfectant will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
"We're going to distribute it until we're out. I love Orangeburg. I felt this was a good opportunity to come back and provide a community service here in Orangeburg. As a representative of the City of Columbia, the neighboring metropolitan area, we're able to follow our slogan of neighbors helping neighbors," Rumph said.
He said officials from the cities of Columbia and Orangeburg will be among those assisting in distribution on Thursday.
