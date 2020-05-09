Dominion recognized for safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAYCE – As communities across the nation manage the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus, Dominion Energy has been focused on meeting the needs of customers safely and reliably. Safety has always been Dominion Energy’s No. 1 core value, and it has been especially important as the company works tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of our customers during the pandemic.

In recognition of Dominion Energy’s strong track record for safety, seven of the company’s gas businesses recently received the American Gas Association’s highest awards for safety performance in 2019: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, Dominion Energy Ohio, Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc., Dominion Energy Utah-Wyoming-Idaho and Dominion Energy West Virginia.