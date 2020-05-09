Dominion recognized for safety

CAYCE – As communities across the nation manage the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus, Dominion Energy has been focused on meeting the needs of customers safely and reliably. Safety has always been Dominion Energy’s No. 1 core value, and it has been especially important as the company works tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of our customers during the pandemic.
In recognition of Dominion Energy’s strong track record for safety, seven of the company’s gas businesses recently received the American Gas Association’s highest awards for safety performance in 2019: Dominion Energy South Carolina, Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, Dominion Energy Ohio, Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc., Dominion Energy Utah-Wyoming-Idaho and Dominion Energy West Virginia.
“While safety performance is measured in statistics, we know that safety is so much more than a number,” said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy’s co-chief operating officer and chair of the American Gas Association. “It’s about protecting the well-being of our colleagues and our communities. These awards recognize the extraordinary care America’s gas utilities take every day to protect the people and families we serve. I am incredibly proud of our industry’s vigilance and dedication to safety, and I am especially grateful for the outstanding performance of my colleagues at Dominion Energy.”
In a video sent to all Dominion Energy employees, several company executives congratulated colleagues on their outstanding safety performance.
Locally, Dominion Energy South Carolina’s approximately 300 gas operations employees received top honors in the large distribution category, achieving the lowest rate of employees with days away, restricted, or transferred (DART) due to injury. Dominion Energy South Carolina’s gas operations team has completed 1,306,400 man-hours, just under two years, without a DART case.
Felicia Howard, vice president of gas operations for Dominion Energy South Carolina, credits the company’s safety performance to the personal commitment of its employees.
“Our employees show up every day with the primary goal of providing our customers with safe and reliable natural gas,” Howard said. “Our employees are invested in the safety of one another, and they care about the safety of the communities we serve. I am enormously proud of my colleagues for another year of outstanding safety performance, and I commend them for always remembering why safety comes first.”
