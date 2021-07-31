Dominion plan calls for all-gas Cope plant Station uses natural gas, coal mix now

The plant was designed and built with a dry scrubber to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions. The scrubber eliminates more than 95 percent of sulfur dioxide. A co-benefit is that approximately 60-90 percent of mercury emissions are eliminated.

The Cope Station was also equipped with baghouses that remove 99 percent of fly ash from the combustion process. The boiler also had low-nitrous oxide burners installed in its initial construction.

Selective catalytic reduction equipment officially came online in 2008 to reduce nitrous oxide gases even further. The total cost was more than $69 million.

The Cope plant’s 525-foot stack can be seen from miles around. It emits condensation from the plant’s cooling system.

Plant construction began in 1992. The station was ready for operation before its May 1996 deadline, officially coming online Jan. 15, 1996.

The $411 million project came in about $34 million under budget.

At the peak of its construction, the plant employed about 750 and paid a combined $65 million in wages.

The facility, which sits on 3,200 acres, was designed so that only half an acre of the 1,700 acres of wetlands would be disturbed.

Nearly 400 acres of wetlands along the South Fork of the Edisto River were included in a conservation easement to the Congaree Land Trust as a hardwood and cypress preserve.

