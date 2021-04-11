Dominion offers $1M in critical community needs grants

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company's footprint to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to meet critical needs in communities.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security.

“There is great need in our communities as our neighbors struggle to meet the challenges of the pandemic,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable

Foundation. “We’re seeking to support organizations that are working directly in these communities to help those in need.”

Last year's Critical Community Needs Grants helped more than 200 nonprofits provide services such as dental care for uninsured public school students, essential medication for the

uninsured, home repairs for the elderly and disabled, crisis care for children, eviction diversions and supplies for food pantries. Additionally, Dominion Energy committed $4 million in COVID-19 relief in 2020.