Dolly Parton/Calhoun First Steps support families during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Gov. Henry McMaster’s home-to-work ordinance, Calhoun First Steps, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, wishes to support your child’s school readiness as well as parent-child time together through age-appropriate books selected specifically for your child. One age-appropriate book will be mailed, via U.S. Postal Service, to your child each month until age 5.

According to recent data, 740 children under age 5 reside in Calhoun County. Calhoun First Steps presently serves an average 200 children monthly through Imagination Library. You can increase the number of preschoolers participating in the program. Studies show that reading to your child at least 15 minutes daily supports their school readiness.

Please go https://imaginationlibrary.com and register your child to receive an age-appropriate book each month until he/she reaches age five. Please note: if you have more than one child under age 5, please complete a registration form for each child for books that are age-appropriate.

For additional information, contact Virginia Newman at Calhoun First Steps at 803-655-5126 or 803-361-1170.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0