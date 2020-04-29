Dolly Parton/Calhoun First Steps support families during COVID-19
0 comments
editor's pick

Dolly Parton/Calhoun First Steps support families during COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

During Gov. Henry McMaster’s home-to-work ordinance, Calhoun First Steps, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, wishes to support your child’s school readiness as well as parent-child time together through age-appropriate books selected specifically for your child. One age-appropriate book will be mailed, via U.S. Postal Service, to your child each month until age 5.

According to recent data, 740 children under age 5 reside in Calhoun County. Calhoun First Steps presently serves an average 200 children monthly through Imagination Library. You can increase the number of preschoolers participating in the program. Studies show that reading to your child at least 15 minutes daily supports their school readiness.

Please go https://imaginationlibrary.com and register your child to receive an age-appropriate book each month until he/she reaches age five. Please note: if you have more than one child under age 5, please complete a registration form for each child for books that are age-appropriate.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

For additional information, contact Virginia Newman at Calhoun First Steps at 803-655-5126 or 803-361-1170.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News