Dollar General robbed in St. Matthews

Two gunmen robbed the Dollar General on Columbia Road in St. Matthews at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

An employee said two black males entered the store wearing ski masks and carrying guns. One was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a red shirt, grey shorts, white shoes and a black ski mask.

The males robbed the store of cash, a purse and portable electronics, report says.

The men then left in a silver, four-door vehicle and headed toward Orangeburg.

The incident follows two similar robberies in the Orangeburg area.

Portions of the Calhoun County incident report were redacted.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

