 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar General robbed in St. Matthews
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Dollar General robbed in St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dollar General

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the people in these two images following an armed robbery at the Columbia Road Dollar General.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Two gunmen robbed the Dollar General on Columbia Road in St. Matthews at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

An employee said two black males entered the store wearing ski masks and carrying guns. One was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a red shirt, grey shorts, white shoes and a black ski mask.

The males robbed the store of cash, a purse and portable electronics, report says.

The men then left in a silver, four-door vehicle and headed toward Orangeburg.

The incident follows two similar robberies in the Orangeburg area.

Portions of the Calhoun County incident report were redacted.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments
0
1
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News