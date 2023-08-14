Dollar General announced it has opened its newest store at 663 Bass Drive in Santee.

In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General typically carries, the new store will feature the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people.

To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can now apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.