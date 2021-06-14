 Skip to main content
Dollar General opens new St. Matthews store
Dollar General opens new St. Matthews store

Dollar General has opened a new store at 6025 Columbia Road in St. Matthews.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

Through a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

