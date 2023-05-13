A national discount retailer is considering opening another store in Santee.

Dollar General Corporation is looking at possibly opening a store on Bass Drive in the future.

“At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General location in Santee, SC,” Dollar General said in a prepared statement.

“This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Orangeburg County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” the company said.

Dollar General anticipates having a final decision by early summer.

The Santee Board of Architectural Review discussed the matter and reviewed plans submitted by CDP Santee LLC during a recent meeting.

The Architectural Review Board is composed of members appointed by Santee Town Council. The board is tasked with planning development for the town.

A Dollar General is already located on Old Highway Number Six in Santee.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need.

There are 614 stores in South Carolina, according to the company's website. The company has over 19,000 stores including DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico.