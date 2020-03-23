Dollar General adding 50,000 employees

As coronavirus concerns increase the demand for household essentials, Dollar General announced it plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April. Most of the jobs will be temporary.

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General.

The Company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.

While Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these new roles to be temporary, it says it has a strong track record of career growth and anticipates providing long-term opportunities to some of the new employees.

In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

