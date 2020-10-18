Dogwood gardeners complete ‘Plant America’ project

On June 8, the Dogwood Garden Club of Orangeburg dedicated their beautification project for the National Garden Club “Plant America” grant.

Outgoing President Roxie Milhouse, along with Dogwood gardeners, presented the finished project to Melissa Sturke, representing the H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care. This project included designing, landscaping and maintain a healing garden for all the patients, caregivers and medical providers who are part of the Mabry Center at the Regional Medical Center. The club filled five existing flower beds with flowering plants, shrubs and flowers, adding beauty to the highly visible area as well as refurbishing the main entrance landscape. The Dogwood Garden Club was one of 250 clubs that applied for the “Plant America” grant awarded by the National Garden Club. Dr. Candace Fowler, a Dogwood gardener, led the club’s efforts to achieve this grant award.

As a gift of inspiration for all those battling cancer, Becky Wienges, Dogwood gardener and artist, created a painting to be placed permanently inside the Mabry Center. Her acrylic work, presented to Melissa Sturke, features a pathway winding beside lovely trees to depict a vision of the journey all cancer patients travel.