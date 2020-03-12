Dogwood Garden Club to beautify Mabry Center; national grant will assist with planting flowers, shrubs, more

The Dogwood Garden Club of Orangeburg has been awarded a national grant from the National Garden Club Plant America Committee to design, landscape and maintain a healing garden for all those patients, caregivers and medical providers who are part of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care at the Regional Medical Center as well as the community at large.
Five large, existing flower beds will be filled with flowering plants, shrubs and flowers to add beauty to the highly visible area.
The Dogwood Garden Club was one of 250 clubs who applied for this grant.
“The criteria for the grant awarded included projects which would benefit the community, a demonstration of participation by all club members, high visibility and location of the project, and clearly stated plans for maintenance and monitoring of the project, said Dr. Candace Fowler, writer of the grant.
Community collaboration – including employees of the Mabry Center and RMC and communication with other area garden clubs and local gardening professional Gail Bolton from the Plant Depot -- has been an integral stage of the planning process.
The club said Bolton has been essential in assisting the Dogwood planning team on designing the areas with plants that will thrive in the locations and donating valuable time in selection of plants that provide color and sustainability to the area.
March 9 is the starting date for preparation of the soil and beds, planting will take place March 20, and the finished project should be visible by the end of the month.
“Dogwood Garden Club is excited to provide an area of beauty for people who are faced with challenging health diagnoses and treatments,” said Dogwood Garden Club President Roxie Milhouse.
Although the grant provides substantial financial assistance, additional funds are needed for completion of the project. The RMC Auxiliary and the Dean Law Firm have provided funding, as well as all 19 members of the Dogwood Garden Club.