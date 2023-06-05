The Dogwood Garden Club recently received three state awards and four regional awards for its garden projects at the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home.

The Garden Club of South Carolina state awards included first place in the “Let’s Grow South Carolina Award,” President’s Pollinator Award and the Civic Achievement Award.

For this project, club members worked with the children in planting a pollinator and herb garden.

Members taught hands-on lessons about gardening and the benefits of both pollinator and herb gardens.

Plant Depot, SuperSod and the Espoma Corporation helped support the project.

Additionally, three Connie Maxwell children won state awards in the Garden Club of South Carolina “Adventures in a Garden Poetry” contest.

The Connie Maxwell project was a mutually beneficial one as the garden club members enjoyed interacting with the delightful and eager children, and the children learned valuable skills which they can implement throughout their lives.

In the West Low Country Regional awards, the club won first place in the Most Outstanding Project Award, and first place with the “Be Bee and Butterfly Wise” award.

Second place was given for the Best Program Award, and the Youth Award.

The Dogwood Garden Club and the Council of Garden Clubs for Orangeburg both won awards for their yearbooks.