Dogwood Festival, Denmark City Council meeting canceled

DENMARK -- The City of Denmark has had some major cancellations because of growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic of which there have been approximately 19 cases in S.C. and at least one death related to it.

Barbara Williams at Denmark City Hall stated that the annual Dogwood Festival and activities related to the festival have been canceled in the city for the year. She emphasized that Dogwood Festival activities are not being postponed for a later date this year but are cancelled.

Gov. Henry McMaster has urged that public gatherings both indoors and outdoors be limited to 50 people or less. Hundreds to thousands of people attend events like the Dogwood Festival each year.

Williams also stated on Monday afternoon that the evening city council meeting had been canceled.

Williams said that the next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, at the Brooker Center.

Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com

