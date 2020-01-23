{{featured_button_text}}
Dog

Jax, an Australian shepherd, is reunited with owner Amy Dettore and her daughter Judy, of Pennsylvania, at Orangeburg County Animal Control early Thursday morning. Orangeburg County Animal Control worker Margaret Girardeau is at left.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

A missing show dog was reunited with its owner on Thursday.

Jax, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd show dog, went missing from a vehicle accident scene on Wednesday. Jax was reunited with his owner, Amy Dettore of Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 5:02 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 21 near Chips Road in the area of Rowesville/Branchville.

The driver died at the scene. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s name.

Six show dogs were rescued from the vehicle, but Jax was nowhere to be found. He was located Thursday just before 9 a.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

4
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments