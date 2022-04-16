Documentary ‘Meltdown in Dixie’ screening at library next week

“Meltdown in Dixie,” filmmaker Emily Harrold’s Orangeburg-based documentary, will be the subject of a program April 19 and April 21, presented by South Carolina State University and community partners.

A free screening of the film will take place at the Orangeburg County Library’s outdoor amphitheater on Tuesday, April 19, from 5-6 p.m. The public is invited.

The screening will be followed by a Zoom discussion beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, featuring the filmmaker and community members. The discussion will focus on the role of memory in the shifting interpretations of history when people disagree regarding the symbols of a shared past.

Harrold’s film follows the battle over the Confederate flag flying outside of the Edisto River Creamery in Orangeburg.

The film explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century and the lingering racial tensions which such symbols may serve to sustain.

The two-part program is a component of the newly inaugurated, month-long Twiggs-Rose Festival of the Arts in Orangeburg County and as a part of SC State’s I. P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium’s series “On Being a Citizen.”

Partners in the program include Orangeburg County Public Library and Conference Center, Serve & Connect, and The South Carolina Progressive Network.

Those unable to view the film at the library on April 19 may access the film as part of PBS Passport members of a PBS station. The film is available on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/660997925 .

The Zoom conversation will be moderated by, Dr. Frank Martin of The I.P. Stanback Museum & Planetarium, who will lead a discussion with the filmmaker and community members. For additional information contact Dr. Martin at fmartin@scsu.edu .

Registration for the Zoom discussion is required. Click this link to register:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0