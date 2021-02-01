Doctors won’t challenge RMC’s surgery center; hospital ‘carefully considering all options,’ lawyer says

RMC has said it will continue to oppose Ambulatory Partners’ plans, including the possibility of taking the matter to the state's Administrative Law Court.

Hospital attorney Laura Evans said Monday that RMC has not received a written decision officially showing DHEC approved Ambulatory Partners’ Certificate of Need.

"RMC is carefully considering all options," Evans said.

Ambulatory Partners said in its release, “Ultimately, while it may not be the conventional or accepted approach in South Carolina’s flawed Certificate of Need process, Ambulatory Partners will not file an appeal contesting the hospital’s ambulatory surgery project.

“Ambulatory Partners will not take any action that does not put the needs of Orangeburg citizens first, even if it would be strategically advantageous for its own personal benefit to do so."

The press release goes on to note that Ambulatory Partners “remains committed to continued discussions with the hospital or any community providers to ensure that these projects and services are available to Orangeburg-area citizens as soon as possible.”