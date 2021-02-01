Doctors won’t challenge RMC’s surgery center; hospital ‘carefully considering all options,’ lawyer says

Ambulatory Partners LLC, which plans to build a private ambulatory surgery center, says it won’t challenge the Regional Medical Center’s plans for a similar center across the street.
“Ambulatory Partners fully supports the hospital’s efforts to enhance its service offerings and increase revenues at a time when it is greatly needed,” Ambulatory Partners said in a press release Monday.
“To this end, Ambulatory Partners will not engage in an endeavor that will waste valuable and limited resources and delay the hospital’s project for years simply to benefit its own project,” the release said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has granted Ambulatory Partners LLC and the Regional Medical Center Certificates of Need to open surgery centers in Orangeburg. The Certificates of Need give them permission to go ahead with their projects.
RMC is planning to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.
Ambulatory Partners wants to build a private, $12.5 million surgery center across the street.
The hospital claims the Ambulatory Partners’ center will cost RMC $7.4 million a year. Ambulatory Partners, however, says it hopes to capture the patients who are already going elsewhere for surgery.
RMC has said it will continue to oppose Ambulatory Partners’ plans, including the possibility of taking the matter to the state's Administrative Law Court.
Hospital attorney Laura Evans said Monday that RMC has not received a written decision officially showing DHEC approved Ambulatory Partners’ Certificate of Need.
"RMC is carefully considering all options," Evans said.
Ambulatory Partners said in its release, “Ultimately, while it may not be the conventional or accepted approach in South Carolina’s flawed Certificate of Need process, Ambulatory Partners will not file an appeal contesting the hospital’s ambulatory surgery project.
“Ambulatory Partners will not take any action that does not put the needs of Orangeburg citizens first, even if it would be strategically advantageous for its own personal benefit to do so."
The press release goes on to note that Ambulatory Partners “remains committed to continued discussions with the hospital or any community providers to ensure that these projects and services are available to Orangeburg-area citizens as soon as possible.”
“We look forward to serving the surgical needs of the citizens of our area and we look forward to the Regional Medical Center and surrounding county leadership support for Edisto Ambulatory Surgical Center, the proposed final project of Ambulatory Partners, LLC,” the release states.
Ambulatory Partners was formed by Orangeburg general surgeon Dr. Dion Franga and Orangeburg radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi.
Franga pointed out that DHEC has said there is a need for both facilities.
"Since the beginning and continuing through today, Ambulatory Partners has actively engaged in discussions with the hospital about the projects, including possibly partnering on a combined project, and will continue to do anything and everything to ensure the citizens of Orangeburg have access to these critically needed services," the release states.